MDOT: Here's a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit over the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in the Metro Detroit area this weekend.

Here's the list:

I-75:

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to Mack, Mon 9 a.m. - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Wayne – N/BSB I-75, near Davison, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed intermittently Mon-Wed 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

I-94:

Wayne - WB I-94 CLOSED I-75 to M-10/Lodge, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m., incl ramps to M-10, E. Grand & Beaubien.

Wayne - EB I-94 CLOSED I-96 to I-75, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m., incl 14 St, 30 St ramps.





M-5:

Wayne - NB M-5/Grand River/Linwood RAMP CLOSED to I-94, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne - WB M-85, Morrell St to Campbell St, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 9 p.m.

Wayne - EB M-85, Westend St to Crawford St, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.