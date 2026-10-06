Watch CBS News
Local News

MDOT crews prepare to remove pavement in area of Telegraph Road sinkhole in Taylor

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Lane closures due to a sinkhole remain in effect at the northbound I-75 / U.S. 24 split in the Taylor area, the Michigan Department of Transportation says. 

The sinkhole resulted in an emergency closure on Friday of northbound U.S. 24, along with two traffic ramps, in that section of Wayne County. The sinkhole is on U.S. 24, north of Pennsylvania Road. 

Because of the traffic pattern in that area, MDOT also shut down the northbound I-75 ramp to U.S. 24 and the northbound U.S. 24 ramp from Pennsylvania Road to Eureka Road.  

The repair process began with a crew "saw cutting" the pavement, MDOT said. Once that step is completed, crews will start removing pavement on Wednesday to allow for a closer inspection of the situation. A new concrete pipe will need to be placed and secured before the lanes reopen to traffic. 

MDOT recommends I-75 drivers use the Eureka Road exit. U.S. 24 drivers can use Pennsylvania Road to Beech Daly Road or Racho Road.   

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue