MDOT crews prepare to remove pavement in area of Telegraph Road sinkhole in Taylor

Lane closures due to a sinkhole remain in effect at the northbound I-75 / U.S. 24 split in the Taylor area, the Michigan Department of Transportation says.

The sinkhole resulted in an emergency closure on Friday of northbound U.S. 24, along with two traffic ramps, in that section of Wayne County. The sinkhole is on U.S. 24, north of Pennsylvania Road.

Because of the traffic pattern in that area, MDOT also shut down the northbound I-75 ramp to U.S. 24 and the northbound U.S. 24 ramp from Pennsylvania Road to Eureka Road.

The repair process began with a crew "saw cutting" the pavement, MDOT said. Once that step is completed, crews will start removing pavement on Wednesday to allow for a closer inspection of the situation. A new concrete pipe will need to be placed and secured before the lanes reopen to traffic.

MDOT recommends I-75 drivers use the Eureka Road exit. U.S. 24 drivers can use Pennsylvania Road to Beech Daly Road or Racho Road.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.