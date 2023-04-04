MDOT: Bridge work will close Inkster Road under I-696

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that bridge work on I-696 requires closing Inkster Road in Farmington Hills.

The rehabilitation work is part of the I-696 "Restore the Reuther" Rebuilding Michigan project that includes storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road and Telegraph Road.

Inkster Road will be closed under I-696 from 7 a.m. on Monday, April 10, until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

According to MDOT officials, Inkster Road will be open to local traffic between 11 and 12 Mile roads, up to the bridges.

Here are the detours for drivers during the closure:

Northbound Inkster Road will use westbound 11 Mile Road to northbound Middlebelt Road to eastbound 12 Mile Road, then to Inkster Road.

Southbound Inkster Road will use westbound 12 Mile Road to southbound Middlebelt Road to eastbound 11 Mile Road, then to Inkster Road.

MDOT says that during 2023, eastbound I-696 will be rebuilt from I-275 to east of Telegraph Road, and westbound lanes will be rebuilt next year.

For more information about the project, visit here.