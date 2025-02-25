Mayor Mike Duggan tours water main break damage in Southwest Detroit

For some families impacted by the water main break in Southwest Detroit, they are still weeks away from moving back into their homes.

Mayor Mike Duggan gave an update on repairs and recovery efforts Tuesday afternoon. Duggan says the water main replacement line has gone in. Crews are sealing and have work to do to make it operational.

He says once that's done, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department will go in and repair the secondary break, and DTE Energy will repair the gas line.

"Right now, the focus is, let's get these houses safe. Let's get them restored. Let's get families back from the hotels," Duggan said.

The mayor says that's going to be a six-step process that includes an inspection, debris removal, sanitizing and cleaning, replacing hot water heaters and furnaces, a final inspection and moving families back into their homes.

"I hope we get to a point where every single person knows exactly which step they're at and what time, what the date is they could expect," Duggan said.

Jimmy Rios is a local plumber and Southwest Detroit native. He's been doing everything he can to help including setting up a supply distribution site just steps away from impacted homes.

"Since day one, it's been it started just door to door, knocking, asking if they needed a hand," Rios said.

Rios says the big concern homeowners have now is what the warmer temperatures are doing to the plumbing.

"These houses that were basically freezers are now refrigerators. What happens is that ice plug in the pipe starts to melt, and the water under pressure, and especially in homes where individuals have vacated, it starts to spray," Rios said.

With another cold snap expected this weekend, there are things people can do to reduce the risk of pipes bursting.

"I've been saying, if you can get a ride, if you have access, get to your house, shut off the meter, shut off the water at the meter, and open up the pipe. What that all means, and just to allow that, doesn't guarantee that there's not going to be any kind of pipe breaking, but what that does guarantee is that those lines aren't charged and that it will not spray in their absence," Rios said.

Meanwhile, the mayor says five city contractors should begin putting in water heaters and furnaces this week.

"If they can do one to two houses a day with the furnaces and hot water heaters, we will be done under the six weeks, and we'll have a better feel for that a week from now," Duggan said.

Duggan says about 200 homes need work. He says 58 homes are already through phase two, and 25 have moved on to phase three.