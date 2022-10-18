Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, dies at 95

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, has died.

Bronner passed away on Sunday, October 16, at age 95, according to her family.

Irene Pretzer was born on March 16, 1927 in Hemlock, Michigan and married Wallace "Wally" Bronner in 1951. Wally predeceased her in 2008.

Irene was an "essential part of Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation," her obituary reads.

She is survived by her four children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in Frankenmuth, and a private committal service will take place.