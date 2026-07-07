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Crews respond to massive fire at vacant apartment complex on Detroit's west side

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton,
Julia Avant
Julia Avant
After living in the Deep South for years, Julia Avant is back home as a reporter for CBS News Detroit. Growing up in Sterling Heights, many knew her as Julia Smith. She grew up as a competitive dancer and attended numerous events in the Italian-American community, all while competing in the Miss America Organization way back in the day as Miss Michigan Teen.
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Julia Avant

/ CBS Detroit

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No injuries were reported as crews on Tuesday responded to a massive fire at a vacant apartment complex on Detroit's west side.

Fire officials say the apartment complex in the area of Grand River and Telegraph Road consists of two buildings, and the second building was involved in a fire a few weeks ago. That fire remains under investigation.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A resident who lives nearby told CBS News Detroit that the complex has been an eyesore for years.

"And the rest of the neighborhood is trying to uplift themselves and take care of their property, and nothing is getting done with this building," said Ell Tazen Ramseur.

Nearby businesses say they have seen people coming and going from the building.

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