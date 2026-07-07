Crews respond to massive fire at vacant apartment complex on Detroit's west side

No injuries were reported as crews on Tuesday responded to a massive fire at a vacant apartment complex on Detroit's west side.

Fire officials say the apartment complex in the area of Grand River and Telegraph Road consists of two buildings, and the second building was involved in a fire a few weeks ago. That fire remains under investigation.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A resident who lives nearby told CBS News Detroit that the complex has been an eyesore for years.

"And the rest of the neighborhood is trying to uplift themselves and take care of their property, and nothing is getting done with this building," said Ell Tazen Ramseur.

Nearby businesses say they have seen people coming and going from the building.