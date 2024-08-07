Mohawk Chevrolet takes viral TikTok series to Detroit featuring GM CEO Mary Barra

(CBS DETROIT) — Mohawk Chevrolet in New York has gone viral on TikTok for its "The Dealership" parody series. The company brought the series to Detroit and featured General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

The "Mohawk Goes To Corporate" video is the 11th episode of the series inspired by the TV show The Office and follows the team's trip to Detroit to "pitch" a rebrand of the Chevy Silverado. During the meeting, Grace Kerber, who calls herself "the marketing genius," proposes the idea of naming the truck the "Rado."

"Why do we not need silver? Because silver does not equal gold. And the Silverado is gold," Kerber said to the group of GM employees.

The nearly six-minute video also features Barra talking to Kerber, who was sitting at a desk with Barra's name. It also features chief marketing officer Steve Majoros and Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet.

Courtesy of Mohawk Chevrolet

The series shows the ins and outs of working at a dealership. As of Wednesday, the nearly six-minute video received more than 460,000 views.

"We were so honored to be invited by Chevrolet to visit GM headquarters. We had an absolute blast making this episode and even being so far from Mohawk we felt right at home with the corporate team. Meeting Mary was such a cool experience, she was so kind and fun to shoot with, we loved that she wanted to be a part of the series," Grace Kerber with Mohawk Chevrolet said in a statement.

Andy Guelcher, owner of Mohawk Chevrolet, said: "What our team has done has been simply amazing. The work they have put into perfecting "The Dealership" series has put them in front of millions of eyeballs. We were honored to be able to work, directly, with GM to film an episode with CEO, Mary Barra, and her team. We look forward to what's next for our team and this series."

Courtesy of Mohawk Chevrolet