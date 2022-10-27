Markets, Cadillac Lodge will return to Downtown Detroit for the holiday season

(CBS DETROIT) - The Downtown Detroit Markets and the Cadillac Lodge will return for the 2022 holiday season, providing residents and visitors with a festive and diverse retail experience.

Downtown Detroit holiday markets. Bedrock Detroit

The markets, which are funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed by Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will open on Nov. 10 in Cadillac Square.

Officials with Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation say that 18 local businesses will be a part of the markets, and the majority of the businesses are BIPOC or female-owned.

Downtown Detroit holiday markets (2021) Bedrock Detroit

The markets will be open through the end of 2022.

"The Gilbert Family Foundation believes in the power of entrepreneurship and public space," said Laura Grannemann, Executive Director of the Gilbert Family Foundation. "The Downtown Detroit Markets are an important opportunity for Detroit entrepreneurs to test new products, gain exposure to new customers, and grow their brands in a beautiful public space that brings everyone together."

Since the beginning of the markets five years ago, 19 small businesses have taken part in the markets more than one time and some have gone on to open their own brick-and-mortar stores.

Downtown Detroit holiday markets Bedrock Detroit

In addition to the markets, this year, in partnership with TechTown, Detroit's entrepreneurship hub, there will be a space for local entrepreneurs to provide the vendors with workshops and business mentorship.

"TechTown is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation to support these 18 exceptional small businesses who were selected from hundreds of applicants to participate in the Downtown Detroit Markets," said Ned Staebler, Vice President for Economic Development at Wayne State University and President and CEO of TechTown Detroit. "We look forward to utilizing our expertise as premier small business service providers to support these local businesses in bringing unique products to the community while maximizing sales."

Here is the full list of the vendors that will be participating in the markets this year:

3 Dogs 1 Cat– An urban pet shoppe that carries an assortment of quality items for both furry friends and their humans. Products include treats and toys made in the USA, trendy apparel, Detroit-inspired accessories, and home decor.

Alcott's Attic- An independent, neighborhood book retailer that sells books and specialty products including candles, dolls, and stickers to make your own personal reading nook more special.

Cookette– For people who love food and beautifully designed items, this specialty kitchen shop offers a growing collection of gorgeous cookbooks, globally inspired cuisine, specialty pantry staples, as well as exquisitely crafted gift baskets.

Dcreated Boutique– A curated shop featuring aesthetically pleasing fashion and accessories for children and mamas. All items are either handmade by the founder or carefully selected.

Estella's Vegan Dessert Boutique– An all-vegan bakery serving flavorful cookies, cakes, donuts, bread, and a mission to spread a plant-based lifestyle with its many health benefits to all.

Flamingo Vintage– An extensive collection of men's and women's vintage clothing and accessories, this Art Deco-inspired shop has a large inventory from purses, hats, wallets, jewelry, dresses, and menswear.

Halie & Co.– A jewelry shop with the belief that everyone should have access to affordable jewelry that not only makes them feel beautiful, but that is created with high-quality materials, intention, and love. They sell size inclusive, handmade jewelry, candles, hairpieces, and various artwork.

Inkcourage– Featuring encouraging gifts and apparel to make someone's day brighter, their evolving product line includes temporary tattoos, sweatshirts, hats, and accessories with positive phrases.

Janna Kay– Luxurious charcuterie boxes filled with exceptional ingredients intended to engage with the senses – the collection also includes glassware, lounge wear and other home accessories.

Love Travels Imports– With artisan goods that journey from South Africa, Guatemala, Peru, and Haiti, their principle is to offer high-quality crafts through fair trade from developing areas of the world.

Mongers' Provisions– A culinary outfitter for fine cheeses, chocolates, and charcuterie, they also sell wine and beer, along with numerous other specialty foods.

Not Sorry Goods– A sustainable and inclusive retailer that specializes in upcycled clothing and accessories, vintage, unique goods, and gifts from small batch artists.

Opal Grove Games– A friendly local game shop with a mission to create a space where people feel safe and welcome to explore tabletop gaming. They sell board games, card games, RPGs, and accessories.

Quétarshé Textiles Design Studio– A handcrafted selection of colorful wearable arts, home decor and print designs, the studio uses only natural materials for sustainability and longevity.

Well Done Goods– A dedicated water based silkscreen print shop that sells t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, neckties, bow ties, scarves and pocket squares. They recently launched a new department that really rocks – crystals, minerals, and jewelry to uplift your vibe.

Whimsy & Wine– Handmade wood decor, charcuterie boards, DIY craft kits, ornaments, doormats, and creative coffee mugs that feature a Detroit or Michigan theme or sarcastic slogans, encouraging customers to laugh and have fun with the products.

Young Socialites Clothier– With confidence-building fashion for all ages, each piece of clothing is designed and manufactured exclusively in-house.

Zapenda– An African-inspired apparel brand with the mission to connect the African diaspora through fashion – clothing and accessories are made-to-order by expert tailors in the Democratic Republic of Congo using high quality African wax fabrics. The brand is contemporary and accessible, marrying traditional prints with more modern styles.

Cadillac Lodge Bedrock Detroit

The Cadillac Lodge will also return in 2022, providing visitors with a warm, family-friendly environment. This year, the Cadillac Lodge will serve walking tacos, Detroit-style chili, and warm soft pretzels, along with festive drinks including non-alcoholic ciders, hot cocoa, soda, and more!

For more details including dates and hours of operation, visit DeckedOutDetroit.com.