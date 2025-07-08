2 teen boys held on suspicion of breaking and entering marijuana dispensary outlet, police say

Two teens are suspected of breaking and entering an outlet mall in Monroe County, Michigan, that houses several recreational marijuana dispensaries.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office started its investigation Sunday night after Monroe County Central Dispatch received an alarm activation call from that area on LaPlaisance Road, just off Interstate 75's exit 11 in Monroe Township.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they found signs of a recent break-in. The investigation led to identifying the two suspects: a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Monroe County. They were staying with an adult relative at a nearby hotel when the incident occurred.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

The 16-year-old did not qualify for immediate arrest under current Michigan guidelines and instead was released to the custody of his mother.

Charges against both teens have been forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review.

The lead investigator, Deputy Austin Graham of the Uniformed Services Division, is asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

If you would like your tip to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or visit their website here.