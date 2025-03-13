Detroit-area man, woman charged in Shelby Township home invasions

Woman arrested on human trafficking charges, DTE wants another rate hike and more top stories

Woman arrested on human trafficking charges, DTE wants another rate hike and more top stories

Two people are facing charges in connection with home invasions reported in Shelby Township, Michigan.

Nicholas Moncivias, of Shelby Township, was charged with two counts of second-degree home invasion and two counts of third-degree home invasion. Monicivias was arraigned on Wednesday and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Brittany Awadish, of Shelby Township, was charged with two counts of second-degree home invasion and one count of third-degree home invasion. Awadish received a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

"To those who choose to break the law in Shelby Township: You are not welcome here! Our officers are dedicated, vigilant, and always ready. If you think you can hide, think again because, in Shelby Township, criminals are not safe. You will find yourself behind bars," said Police Chief Robert Shelide.

Shelby Township police say on Feb. 2, officers were called to a home invasion and turned the case over to the special investigations unit. Through security video provided by residents in the area and social media pages, investigators were able to develop the suspect's description and conclude that they were targeting Chaldean homes while the homeowners were out.

Further investigation identified the suspects as Moncivias and Awadish. Police allege that Moncivias was involved in five home invasions—three in Shelby Township, one in Sterling Heights and one in Clinton Township. Awadish was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle.

The pair was arrested on Tuesday. A search warrant uncovered several items of clothing that tied them to the home invasions.