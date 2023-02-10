Watch CBS News
Man wanted for indecent exposure incident at Walgreens store in Westland

By Sara Powers

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Westland are searching for a man wanted in connection to an indecent exposure incident at a Walgreens store.

man-wanted-in-westland.png
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an indecent exposure incident at a Walgreens store in Westland. Westland Police Department

The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, just after 5:43 p.m.

Police say a suspect walked into a Walgreens located at 7210 N. Middlebelt Road.

"He then loitered in the store for approximately twenty minutes before he lifted his shirt with his pants pulled down, exposing his genitals," Westland police said.

After that, the suspect left the store.

Police say he is described as a white male in his 20s, about 6'1", with a thin build, short black hair, and wearing a tan jacket and black jogger pants.

Anyone with any information about this suspect is asked to contact the Westland Police Department Detective Bureau at 734-713-3706 and ask to speak to Sgt. MacRae regarding the case.   

First published on February 10, 2023 / 9:02 AM

