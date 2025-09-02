Man treated for smoke inhalation after trying to extinguish home fire in Clarkston

Two found dead in Hazel Park; Powerball jackpot grows; and more top stories

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after an attempt to put out a fire at his home Monday in Clarkston, Michigan.

The two-story home in the 6000 block of Middle Lake Road was "largely destroyed" in the aftermath of the blaze, the Independence Township Fire Department said in its report.

The emergency call was made shortly after 1 p.m., after the homeowner had tried to put out the fire with a garden hose. He suffered smoke inhalation during the effort and was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Fire departments from several neighboring communities sent crews to assist Independence Township on site.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.