Man arrested at Michigan Michaels store after rubbing woman's behind, claiming he was removing a spider

A 21-year-old Auburn Hills man was arrested at a Troy, Michigan, craft store after two women reported he approached them in a disturbing manner, including one claim that he rubbed a woman's backside while claiming he was brushing off a spider.

The incident happened shortly before 2:35 p.m. on Apr. 30 at the Michaels store on John R. Road in Troy. The Troy Police Department said they were called to the store after a customer reported a man was following her through the store and "asking her strange questions."

While officers were speaking with that woman, they spotted the man walking toward the front of the store and detained him.

A second woman then approached police and said she had also been approached by the man. According to the Troy Police Department, "The male had claimed that there was a spider on her and rubbed her buttocks to remove it."

Officers learned the man was on probation for a previous criminal sexual conduct case.

He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct — a misdemeanor in Michigan punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $500. He was lodged at the Troy Police Department Lockup.