Michigan man to stand trial after illegal firearm conversion kits from China intercepted

A Flint, Michigan, man is heading to trial after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Chicago intercepted firearm conversion kits from China.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, Chad Edward Walker, 24, is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a device that is intended to convert a semiautomatic firearm and three felony firearm charges.

The trial is scheduled for March 7, 2026, in the Genesee County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say that on July 29, 2024, and Aug. 3, 2024, federal agents intercepted two packages at the Chicago O'Hare International Mail Branch that were being shipped to Walker. The packages, which included the manifested cargo description of "racing car assembly toys," consisted of automatic pistol conversion and automatic AR conversion devices, according to a news release.

Police obtained a search warrant from the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, and the packages were delivered to Walker's home under surveillance by the Flint Area Narcotics Group. Authorities executed a search warrant at Walker's home and found the packages, one of which was in the attic.

Authorities also uncovered a stolen Glock pistol and methamphetamine pills on top of the refrigerator, according to the prosecutor's office.