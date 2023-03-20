Metro Detroit man sues Norfolk Southern over toxic waste dumping in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On Feb. 3, A Norfolk Southern train carrying vinyl chloride derailed, causing several cars to burst into flames.

The toxic chemicals were dispersed into the air and contaminated the ground and water in East Palestine, Ohio.

"It's unfair and unreasonable to expect and to trust Norfolk Southern in their handling of these materials," said Michael Jaafar, the attorney representing Hussein Darwiche.

Jaafar said Darwiche decided to file the lawsuit after learning about Norfolk Southern's decision to dump toxic waste at the Republic Service deep well injection site in Romulus.

Jaafar said it was worrisome that the proper authorities were never notified about the toxic waste that was transported from East Palestine, Ohio.

"In the statements we read, even the injection well site, Republic Services didn't even know the stuff was being shipped," Jaafar said.

Jaafar also pointed out that Republic Services in Romulus has had trouble with regulators in the past.

"They have a checked past and are under investigation by the authorities, but even if it's is the best facility possible, let's just assume they are, and they are not, why transport the materials more than three and a half hours away from the site," he said.

Jaafar said his law firm is not getting paid for the lawsuit and that the goal of the legal action is solely to prevent any further disposal of toxic chemicals from the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment site.

"We made it very clear, when we filed this lawsuit, was merely for an injunction to stop materials from being transported to Michigan."