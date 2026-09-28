Man stabbed during tenant move-out in White Lake Township, police say

A stabbing resulted from an altercation during a tenant move-out in Oakland County, Michigan, local police report.

The assault was reported at about 9 a.m. Monday from the 4 Corner Apartments on Wadi Boulevard in White Lake Township. When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man from White Lake Township with multiple stab wounds.

White Lake Township police learned that tenants were moving out of one of the apartments when a dispute broke out among friends and family in the area.

The incident escalated, police said, and another man, described as a 26-year-old Redford resident, stabbed the victim multiple times and then drove off before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police reported he is in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large, White Lake Township police said Monday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation.