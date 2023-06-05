Man shot near University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was shot near the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, in the 1200 block of South University Ave.

The Ann Arbor Police Department says three men were walking eastbound on the south sidewalk, and a man was walking in the opposite direction on the same sidewalk.

As the individuals passed each other, one of the men walking eastbound engaged in an altercation with the man walking westbound.

According to police, the man walking westbound pulled out a gun and fired a round, striking the victim.

The suspect then left the scene on foot. The victim went to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Police described the suspect as a tall Black male wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, white shorts and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.