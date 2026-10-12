Man shot and killed at Detroit gas station on West McNichols, police say

A man is dead following a shooting at a Detroit gas station on West McNichols Road on Monday morning, police said.

Police responded to the Marathon gas station in the 16000 block of West McNichols around 8:49 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Authorities do not have suspect information at this time, and police have not said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Detective Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, or Detroit Rewards TV.