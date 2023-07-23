Man shot at on Detroit freeway in alleged road rage

(CBS NEWS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are asking for tips after a driver claimed he was fired on during a road rage incident on the Lodge freeway.

The 32-year-old Detroit man said he was driving on M-10 near Livernois in Detroit just after 6pm on Saturday, July 22 when the incident occurred.

When the driver called police, he said he wasn't sure if any of the bullets had pierced his vehicle.

Troopers shut down M-10 northbound at Linwood to search for evidence.

They recovered two shell casings and a bullet fragment from the scene.

The suspect is described only as a man in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police have not said what sparked the road rage.

"There is absolutely nothing that happens while driving that should cause you to get mad enough to shoot at someone." said MSP Lt Mike Shaw. "While the rounds did not hit the caller's car, they did land somewhere. This could have been worse."

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 855.MICH.TIP or 1-800.SPEAK.UP.