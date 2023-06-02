Man sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting minor in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is sentenced to 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl for five years, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Charles Wayne Francisco was found guilty on March 22 of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13, absconding, tampering with an electronic monitoring device, aggravated indecent exposure, and domestic violence.

Prosecutors say Francisco sexually and physically assaulted a girl from when she was 6 years old until she was 11. After he was charged and arraigned, officials say Francisco cut off his GPS tether while on bond and ran away for three and a half months.

He was sentenced to 25-year consecutive terms, making the minimum prison sentence 50 years. He will be required to register as a sex offender and wear a lifetime tether if released.

"Today's sentence sends a resounding message: our society will not tolerate the violation of innocence and the infliction of deep emotional scars. It is a testament to the bravery of the survivor who found the strength to come forward, the meticulous work of the Warren Police Department, and the unwavering dedication of our child protection unit. Our resolve remains steadfast in our mission to create a safer, more just society for all," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.