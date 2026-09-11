Man rescued after vehicle goes into the Detroit River early Friday

The driver of a vehicle that drifted about 100 yards down the Detroit River early Friday was able to get himself out while the vehicle was in the water, the Ecorse Fire Department said.

He was the only one in the vehicle at the time. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The incident was reported at about 3:18 a.m. Friday, sending Ecorse Police and Fire to the scene of the emergency near the Ecorse Boat Launch on West Jefferson Avenue. Police learned that the vehicle entered the river at the boat launch, drifting about 100 yards south before sinking in about 30 feet of water.

He was assisted to shore by first responders.

Afterward, emergency crews used flotation equipment to raise the vehicle and towed it back to the boat launch, where it was pulled out of the water at about 7:30 a.m.

The response and rescue effort included Ecorse fire and police departments along with regional law enforcement, dive teams, marine officers and public safety partners.

"The circumstances surrounding how the vehicle entered the river remain under investigation," police said.