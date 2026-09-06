Search called off for man who fell off yacht in Lake St. Clair, U.S. Coast Guard says

A search for a man who fell off a yacht in Lake St. Clair, south of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, on Saturday evening has been called off.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the man went overboard from the 58-foot yacht around 7 p.m.

The federal agency said it searched 89 nautical miles for the man between Saturday evening and Sunday evening with help from several other law enforcement agencies. Multiple boats and at least one helicopter were used during the effort.

Lake St. Clair on Sept. 6, 2026. CBS News Detroit

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Lake St. Clair lies between Michigan and Ontario, Canada, and has a surface area of 430 square miles and an average depth of 11 feet.

City officials in Grosse Pointe Farms said on Facebook that they canceled a fireworks show Saturday night due to the search. It was rescheduled for Sunday at 9 p.m.