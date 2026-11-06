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Coast Guard continues search after man reported swept into Lake Superior

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A 60-year-old man is believed to have been swept into the waters of Lake Superior on Thursday afternoon, just off Marquette in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. 

The Marquette Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard-Great Lakes are among the agencies working on the search. The Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City launched its MH-6 Jayhawk helicopter crew after daybreak on Friday to continue the efforts. 

The Marquette Police Department said they responded to a 911 call about 2:53 p.m. that a man had been swept into Lake Superior near Presque Isle Park in northern Marquette. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who said they saw the man and that it appeared he was being pulled southbound out of the Black Rocks cove. 

First responders did a search, but lake conditions on Thursday afternoon limited what could be done initially. 

Authorities ask that anyone who has information that may help in the search efforts contact the Coast Guard. 

Other agencies assigned to this incident include Marquette Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff's Office, Northern Michigan University Police Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation and UP Health System-Marquette EMS. 

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