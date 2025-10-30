Man leads law enforcement on 25-mile chase from Monroe to Melvindale in U-Haul

An attempt to make a traffic stop of a U-Haul truck in downtown Monroe, Michigan, resulted in a police pursuit for over 25 miles, much of it along Interstate 75.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, a 23-year-old man from Maybee, was taken into custody after he was caught running through a neighborhood in Melvindale. The truck, in the meantime, had crashed.

The scenario began when a Monroe County deputy attempted a traffic stop at about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday for a traffic offense near the corner of West Front and Cass streets in downtown Monroe. Deputies said the driver of the U-Haul truck failed to stop and fled.

The pursuit wound north through the city streets and into Frenchtown Township.

The truck driver was able to evade stop sticks that were placed on Nadeau Road, just before getting on I-75 at Exit 18. During this point in the pursuit, deputies said, the driver began throwing items out of the windows.

Once on I-75, the driver went northbound at speeds of about 75 mph. The vehicle got off the interstate at Exit 40, Dix Highway in Lincoln Park, which is in Wayne County, and continued north.

At that point, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies ended their pursuit. A short time later, the truck crashed into another vehicle while northbound on Toledo-Dix Road.

There were no injuries to the people who were in the other vehicle that was involved in the collision, according to deputies.

After the crash, the driver got out of the U-Haul and ran through a neighborhood. One of the Monroe County deputies involved in the vehicle pursuit was still in the area and joined in the search on foot.

The suspect was quickly found in the backyard of a home in the 2500 block of Emily Street in Melvindale and taken into custody without incident.

The Michigan State Police, South Rockwood Police Department, Lincoln Park Police Department and Melvindale Police Department assisted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on the call.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was arrested on several charges that include fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, operating while under the influence of drugs and violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Arraignment is pending in Monroe County First District Court.

Deputies ask that anyone with information that can assist them in the investigation call the sheriff's office Uniformed Services Division at 734-240-7746.