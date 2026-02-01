Man dead, woman injured after shooting during party on Detroit's west side

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting on Detroit's west side early Sunday, according to police.

The incident happened on the 17100 block of Quincy Street. Police said an altercation took place at a party in the area around 1:12 a.m.

"Shots were fired by an unknown suspect," officials said. "An adult male was fatally wounded."

Police haven't disclosed whether the man died at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was listed in "temporary serious condition," on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.