Man killed, woman injured in double shooting at Detroit apartment, police say

A man was killed, and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

Police responded to the 14500 block of Houston Whittier Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man fatally shot. A woman, who was injured in the shooting, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP, or DetroitRewards.TV.