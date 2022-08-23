Man killed while walking along I-275 in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking down the southbound lanes of I-275 in Huron Township late Monday night.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers saw two men walking down the freeway at around 10:20 p.m. and attempted to stop them. Both men kept walking but troopers were able to catch up with one of them. As troopers were trying to locate the second man, they saw a vehicle parked on the roadway. The driver of the vehicle advised the troopers that she may have hit something.

Near the crash scene, troopers found the body of the man lying next to the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face charges. No other injuries were sustained.

The identity of the victim has not been released.