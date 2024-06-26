Watch CBS News
Man killed in Detroit-area stabbing after dispute between neighbors, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man died in a stabbing earlier this week following an argument with a neighbor, police said. 

At 3:39 p.m. Sunday, Redford Township officers responded to a home on Indian near 7 Mile Road after receiving a report of an argument between neighbors. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who had been stabbed, and the suspect. The victim died from his injuries. 

No identifying information about the man and the suspect or the nature of their dispute was released. 

Police say the suspect cooperated with their investigation and was taken into custody. 

There are no other suspects wanted in connection to this incident. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

