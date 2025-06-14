Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hit by driver while standing on Interstate 94 after crash in Detroit, hospitalized

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories
Woman accused of firing on repo man; Michigan man accused of threats to president; other top stories 04:00

A 29-year-old man is in the hospital after he was struck by a motorist while standing on Interstate 94 in Detroit following a crash early Saturday, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials received calls of the pedestrian crash on I-94 near East Grand Boulevard around 2:50 a.m. 

Investigators say the man, from Ferndale, Michigan, lost control of the Ford Mustang he was driving. The incident resulted in the vehicle blocking a lane.

Police say the man then got out of his vehicle. He was standing near the trunk of the Mustang when he was hit by a 39-year-old woman driving a Ford Fusion. 

The impact caused the man to go over a median wall. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman, also from Ferndale, was not injured, police say. 

Neither person involved in the incident had a driver's license, according to police.

"Unfortunately, this was another example of a driver involved in a crash and then standing in traffic," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Remember, if you are involved in a crash, just stay inside your vehicle, keep your seatbelt on and call 911."

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.