Man hit by driver while standing on Interstate 94 after crash in Detroit, hospitalized
A 29-year-old man is in the hospital after he was struck by a motorist while standing on Interstate 94 in Detroit following a crash early Saturday, according to Michigan State Police.
Officials received calls of the pedestrian crash on I-94 near East Grand Boulevard around 2:50 a.m.
Investigators say the man, from Ferndale, Michigan, lost control of the Ford Mustang he was driving. The incident resulted in the vehicle blocking a lane.
Police say the man then got out of his vehicle. He was standing near the trunk of the Mustang when he was hit by a 39-year-old woman driving a Ford Fusion.
The impact caused the man to go over a median wall. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman, also from Ferndale, was not injured, police say.
Neither person involved in the incident had a driver's license, according to police.
"Unfortunately, this was another example of a driver involved in a crash and then standing in traffic," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Remember, if you are involved in a crash, just stay inside your vehicle, keep your seatbelt on and call 911."