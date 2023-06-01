Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured in shooting outside of Detroit funeral home

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 31, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 31, 2023 03:03

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday outside of a Detroit funeral home.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the 32-year-old victim was walking out of Andrews Funeral Home on Rosa Parks Boulevard when he was shot.

Police say the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the man was undergoing surgery.

An investigation is ongoing.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 8:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.