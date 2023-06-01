Man injured in shooting outside of Detroit funeral home

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 31, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 31, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 31, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday outside of a Detroit funeral home.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the 32-year-old victim was walking out of Andrews Funeral Home on Rosa Parks Boulevard when he was shot.

Police say the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the man was undergoing surgery.

An investigation is ongoing.