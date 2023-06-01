Man injured in shooting outside of Detroit funeral home
(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday outside of a Detroit funeral home.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the 32-year-old victim was walking out of Andrews Funeral Home on Rosa Parks Boulevard when he was shot.
Police say the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say the man was undergoing surgery.
An investigation is ongoing.
