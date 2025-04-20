Man injured in crash on Interstate 94 exit ramp in Detroit, police say

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

A 36-year-old man is recovering from injuries after a crash on an Interstate 94 exit ramp in Detroit Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say the man from Detroit was driving a vehicle at an excessive speed on the westbound side of the interstate and attempted to take the exit ramp onto Livernois Avenue.

The man lost control of the vehicle, which then went into a grassy area by the ramp and collided with a concrete median. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, officials say.

According to police, it appears the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.

"No one wants to learn that a loved one was hurt in a preventable traffic crash," said MSP 1st Lieutenant Mike Shaw. "It is even worse when the crash falls on a holiday."