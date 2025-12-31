Man in custody after police investigate bomb threat at Canton bank

A Southfield man is in custody after police and the FBI investigated a reported bomb threat at a Canton, Michigan, bank on New Year's Eve.

The incident happened around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, when an employee at the Citizens Bank at 41401 Ford Road called 911 to report that a suspicious man might have placed a bomb inside the bank, police said.

When the police arrived at the bank, they took a 33-year-old man into custody outside. As a precaution, officers evacuated the bank and temporarily closed parts of Ford and Haggerty roads.

Michigan State Police and FBI bomb squads examined the suspicious items and determined that they did not pose a threat, according to police. All road closures have since been lifted.

An investigation is ongoing, and police will submit the case to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review and possible charges.