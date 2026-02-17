Man hospitalized with burn injuries after vehicle fire at Warren's Halmich Park

A man was injured amid a vehicle explosion and fire that erupted Monday evening at a city park in Warren, Michigan.

The Warren Fire Department said the explosion was reported about 8:01 p.m. from Halmich Park in the 300 block of 13 Mile Road. Multiple fire crews responded, and on arrival, they found a 2013 Honda Accord fully engulfed in flames.

A man was then found outside of the car, suffering from burns to his hands and arms, firefighters said.

Warren firefighter-paramedics took the man to Detroit Receiving Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening. In the meantime, other firefighters started working on the fire and extinguished the blaze within about 10 minutes after their arrival.

Fire inspectors were called to the scene to determine the cause of the explosion and fire. An investigator from the Warren Police Department was also requested on site.

The incident remains under investigation by both the police and fire investigators.