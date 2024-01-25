Troy police search for suspect after man was hit with gun, shots fired
TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Troy Police Department is investigating an assault and possible robbery.
Before 2 a.m., Thursday, officers arrived at Wilmet Drive where a 46-year-old man was found with a head injury, the department said.
The man went home and was confronted by an unknown Black man wearing a ski mask in the driveway, investigation shows.
The suspect took out a handgun and hit the victim with it before a struggle ensued and a single round was discharged into an unoccupied vehicle, police said.
The suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.
Police said they believed this was a targeted crime and there is no threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for a suspect.
