Troy police search for suspect after man was hit with gun, shots fired

By Gabrielle Dawson

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Troy Police Department is investigating an assault and possible robbery.

Before 2 a.m., Thursday, officers arrived at Wilmet Drive where a 46-year-old man was found with a head injury, the department said. 

The man went home and was confronted by an unknown Black man wearing a ski mask in the driveway, investigation shows.  

The suspect took out a handgun and hit the victim with it before a struggle ensued and a single round was discharged into an unoccupied vehicle, police said. 

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.  

Police said they believed this was a targeted crime and there is no threat to the public. 

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for a suspect. 

