Man accused of showing firearm, threatening workers at Henry Ford Warren Hospital waives preliminary exam

A 31-year-old man accused of showing a firearm at Henry Ford Warren Hospital in Warren, Michigan, and threatening workers in June is headed to circuit court after he waived his right to a preliminary exam, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Walter Smith, of Detroit, approached three nurses outside the Warren hospital near the ambulance bay on June 3. Prosecutors said he then showed a firearm, threatened the employees, told them not to move and demanded that his "estranged girlfriend," who works at the facility, come speak with him. He allegedly left the scene when she did not comply with his demands.

The prosecutor's office said Smith is charged with three counts of felony firearm, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, brandishing a firearm in public and operating a vehicle with no license or multiple licenses in connection with the incident.

Smith waived the preliminary exam at a court hearing in Warren on Thursday, resulting in him being bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court for trial. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the circuit court on Aug. 24.

"No one should ever have to fear for their safety while at work," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a written statement on Friday. "My office is committed to protecting the safety of our community."

Smith is being held at the Macomb County Jail. A judge set his bond at $500,000 cash or surety, the prosecutor's office said. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.