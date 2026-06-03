Armed man arrested after pulling out gun, making threats at Henry Ford Warren Hospital, police say

Police arrested an armed man on Wednesday after he allegedly pulled out a gun and made threats at the Henry Ford Warren Hospital.

Warren Police Sgt. Jim Twardesky says the 31-year-old suspect is currently on federal probation. Twardesky says the suspect's ex-girlfriend works at the hospital.

"We recovered the firearm believed to have been used. We have been in regular contact with hospital security and conducted extra patrols in the time between the incident and the arrest," Twardesky said.

Police did not release any additional information about the suspect.

In a statement, Henry Ford Health says the Warren hospital was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident.

"Our spaces are places of healing, and the safety and wellbeing of our patients, visitors, and team members remains our highest priority. We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we work hard every day to ensure our campuses are safe, supportive spaces for everyone who works, visits, or comes to us for care," the health system said.