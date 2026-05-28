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Man found dead in burning home in Detroit, fire department says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A man was found dead on Thursday morning as Detroit firefighters searched a burning home, the fire department said. 

The house fire was reported about 9:50 a.m. in the 13300 block of Longview Street. When firefighters arrived, they learned that someone might still be inside the home. 

The battalion chief on the call went into the rear of the home, got past a kitchen fire into another room, and found the man deceased. Police were then called. 

Additional fire companies came to assist with putting out the fire. 

Detroit Police and the Fire Investigation Division remained on the scene for investigation. 

Police said they have not yet determined how the man died.

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