Man fatally struck by at least 1 vehicle on I-75 in Monroe County, Michigan State Police say

A 60-year-old man is dead after he was struck by at least one vehicle on Interstate 75 in Monroe Township, Michigan, on Friday morning.

The Michigan State Police said troopers responded to southbound I-75 near East Dunbar Road around 6:19 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian, later identified as the man, standing in the middle of the interstate. They were notified that the man, from Detroit, had been hit by at least one vehicle and was lying in the roadway while responding to the scene.

According to the state law enforcement agency, the vehicle or vehicles that struck the man did not stop at the scene. It added that investigators don't yet know why he was standing in the middle of the interstate.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it is asked to call Trooper Lehmann at 734-242-3500.