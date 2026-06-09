Man fatally struck by vehicle while walking on city's east side

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Detroit's east side on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police say officers responded at about 9:45 p.m. to the area of Frankfort Street and Dickerson Avenue, where they found a man in his 60s. Police say the vehicle did not stop, and they are currently searching for the driver.

The victim's name has not been released.

"Our heart goes out to the family, and we ask that anyone that's in the public provide us with assistance," said Officer Jalon Nelson.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.