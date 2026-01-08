Authorities investigate after man fatally shot in Inkster

Inkster police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. near Hazelwood and Middlebelt Road. Police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim's identity has not been released.

"Violence in any form is never acceptable. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family during this difficult time. As a community, we must stand together to put an end to gun violence and protect the safety and well-being of our neighborhoods," Inkster police said in a social media post.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inkster police at 313-563-9850 or Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.