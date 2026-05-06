Fugitive falls through home's ceiling while evading officers who sought him for Michigan fatal hit-and-run

A man who was wanted for a murder investigation in Kalamazoo, Michigan, was captured after he hid in the attic of a home in Tennessee and fell through the ceiling, federal authorities said.

Darqareion Mills, 29, is now in the Haywood County Jail in Brownsville, Tennessee, after U.S. Marshals in the Western District of Michigan had tracked his location to that area, the U.S. Marshals said.

Extradition back to Michigan is pending.

A man who was wanted for a murder investigation in Kalamazoo, Michigan, was captured after he hid in the attic of a home in Tennessee and fell through the ceiling, federal authorities said. U.S. Marshals

An arrest warrant was issued for Mills on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a hit-and-run, fatal pedestrian crash on March 25, 2026, the marshals said. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a 51-year-old man, Mark Allen McBride, was struck on South Westnedge Avenue that night and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses told Kalamazoo police that two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed near the crash, and a vehicle believed to be involved was later recovered in Galesburg, Michigan.

The U.S. Marshals then learned that he might have gone to West Tennessee.

The Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson, Tennessee, tracked him to a home in Brownsville.

A K-9 team, deputy marshals and task force officers searched the area, learning that he was hiding in the attic space of a home.

"After he refused to surrender, he fell through the ceiling," the U.S. Marshals in Memphis said.

Medical personnel checked the man after the fall to the floor, and he was then booked into the local jail.