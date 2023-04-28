Man facing several charges after shooting 38-year-old man at Canton mobile home park

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is facing 14 charges in connection to shooting a 38-year-old man in Canton.

Tywone Sweden Canton Public Safety Department

Tywone Sweden, 31, was charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of discharging a firearm in a building, one count of felon in possession of a weapon, one count of felon in possession of ammunition, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and seven counts of felony firearm, third offense.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, in the 600 block of Sherwood Mobile Home Park. Officers were dispatched to the area after receiving reports of a gunshot victim.

Officers discovered that a 38-year-old man had been shot once in the leg and the abdomen.

Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and the man was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities then executed four search warrants in Canton, Taylor, Dearborn Heights and Detroit.

Sweden was arrested and charged on April 19 and arraigned on April 22.

He was given a $750,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 5.