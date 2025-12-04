Man experiencing mental health episode shot and killed by Sterling Heights police

A man was shot and killed by Sterling Heights police Wednesday afternoon after he pointed a gun at officers, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a home in the 44000 block of Apple Blossom Drive to conduct a welfare check for a man experiencing a mental health episode.

When officers arrived at the home, they made contact with the man, who was holding a loaded handgun and appeared to be suffering a mental health episode, police said.

Negotiators spoke with the man for more than an hour.

Police say the man later pointed the gun at officers, who shot the man to protect those at the home.

The Sterling Heights Fire Department treated the man, but he later died from his gunshot wounds, police said.

No one else was injured in the incident, police said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is now handling the investigation into the incident.

Per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting, as well as those at the scene, have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Authorities will not disclose any further details about the man until they have notified his family.