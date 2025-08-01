Man dies in workplace accident at Michigan LG Energy Solutions facility

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

A man died earlier this week in a workplace accident at the LG Energy Solutions facility in Holland, Michigan.

On July 27, authorities responded to the facility on 48th Street, where they found Kim Jung Won, of Korea, partially stuck in a machine. Won was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the city of Holland.

Officials did not provide any other details about the accident. They said Won worked for LG PRI, a company working on the automation of the machinery at the Holland facility.

Officials do not believe there is foul play.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.