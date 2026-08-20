Man, 21, dies in two-vehicle crash in Van Buren Township, authorities say

Van Buren Township police say a 21-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

First responders were dispatched at about 6 a.m. to the area of Tyler and Haggery roads. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 36-year-old man from Taylor was traveling westbound on Tyler Road in a Chevy Traverse when he collided with a Chevy Impala that was traveling northbound on Haggerty Road, according to police.

The driver of the Impala, 21-year-old Zachary Sikora from Van Buren Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Traverse was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Dave Champagne or Detective Lt. Kenneth Floro at 734-699-8930.