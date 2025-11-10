Detroit-area man dies after seven-vehicle crash on M-59 in Oakland County

A Pontiac, Michigan, man has died after a seven-vehicle crash Monday morning on eastbound M-59 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo at about 6 a.m. when he and another vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, drove over an icy patch, causing both vehicles to drive off the road and hit a cable barrier.

The sheriff's office says the man's vehicle bounced off the cable barrier and slid on its side back on the road before it was struck by a 2018 Ford F-150, driven by an 18-year-old man from Oxford, Michigan. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene

Meanwhile, the Chevy Impala was hit in the rear by a 2004 Dodge Dakota. Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash. The driver of the Impala suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No other driver was injured.

The sheriff's office says all of the drivers were wearing seat belts. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor; however, investigators believe speed on icy road conditions may have played a role.

The crash is under investigation.