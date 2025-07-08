Watch CBS News
Metro Detroit man, 56, dies in motorcycle crash in Dearborn

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
A 56-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a building in Dearborn Monday evening, police say.

The crash happened at about 8:36 p.m. on July 7 in the 23000 block of Carlysle Street. A preliminary investigation revealed that the  Dearborn Heights man lost control of the motorcycle as he attempted to park and struck the east door of a business. Police say the man was found unresponsive, and bystanders attempted life-saving measures before first responders arrived. 

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Dearborn police say witnesses reported the driver going at high speed before losing control. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

