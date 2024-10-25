First suspect arrested in fatal Rochester Hills home invasion denied bond

(CBS DETROIT) - A man accused of killing a Rochester Hills man earlier this month appeared before a judge on Friday after he was extradited back to Michigan.

Carlos Jose Hernandez, 57, was arraigned in 52nd District Court for felony murder and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. He was denied bond and remains in the Oakland County Jail.

Hernandez was arrested on Oct. 12 in Shreveport, Louisiana, one day after authorities say he and 39-year-old Joshua Zuazo allegedly posed as DTE workers and killed 72-year-old Hussein Murray in his Rochester Hills home.

He was extradited back to Michigan on Thursday.

Authorities say the two men claimed they needed to check Murray's home for a gas leak, to which the victim led the suspects to the basement. Police say the two men came back upstairs without Murray and allegedly duct-taped his wife. The woman managed to break free and call the police.

Investigators say Murray was found dead in the basement with his wrists and ankles duct-taped.

Zuazo was arrested in Plymouth two days after Hernandez and was charged with felony homicide and two counts of unlawful imprisonment. He was also denied bond.

"This was a shocking crime, both in the deception used to invade the victims' home and in the brutality of the murder itself," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "Posing as utility workers to invade the home of an elderly couple created fear in the entire community, and I applaud the Sheriff's Office and our other law enforcement partners for quickly apprehending this defendant and bringing him back to Michigan."

Hernandez is due back in court on Nov. 4 for a probable cause hearing and a preliminary examination on Nov. 12.

If convicted, both men could face life in prison.

