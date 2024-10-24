Suspect in Rochester Hills homicide extradited back to Michigan to face judge

(CBS DETROIT) - The last of two suspects in a Rochester Hills homicide earlier this month is heading back to Michigan.

Carlos Jose Hernandez is facing a felony murder charge and two counts of false imprisonment. Hernandez is expected in the 52nd District Court on Friday.

Hernandez was extradited back to Michigan on Thursday after he was arrested in Louisiana. He was caught in Shreveport a day after the Oct. 12 homicide.

The second suspect, Joshua Zuazo was caught in Plymouth Township days later. He pleaded not guilty last week during his first court appearance.

Hernandez and Zuazo are accused of pretending to be DTE workers and gaining access to the home of Hussein Murray. Murray led the suspects to the basement after they claimed they needed to check for a gas leak. Police say the men came back upstairs without Murray and allegedly tied up his wife.

The woman managed to break free and call the police.

"We believe this was very targeted. It wasn't random, they're not just knocking on doors and doing this. We think they specifically wanted to violate this family," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

It's unclear if anything was taken from the home, but prosecutors accuse Hernandez and Zuzao of committing the act to get money and jewelry.

If convicted, both suspects face up to life in prison.