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One dead after house fire in St. Clair County, sheriff's office says

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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One person has died in the aftermath of a house fire in St. Clair County, Michigan. 

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said multiple fire departments responded to the scene after a fire was reported about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of Flinchbaugh Road in Kimball Township. 

When first responders arrived, they found the home on fire with one person still inside. The 65-year-old man did not survive as a result of his injuries, deputies said. 

Those responding to the scene included Tri-Hospital EMS. 

Detectives from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office are now leading the fire investigation. 

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