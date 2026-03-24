One dead after house fire in St. Clair County, sheriff's office says

One person has died in the aftermath of a house fire in St. Clair County, Michigan.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said multiple fire departments responded to the scene after a fire was reported about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of Flinchbaugh Road in Kimball Township.

When first responders arrived, they found the home on fire with one person still inside. The 65-year-old man did not survive as a result of his injuries, deputies said.

Those responding to the scene included Tri-Hospital EMS.

Detectives from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office are now leading the fire investigation.